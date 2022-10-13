13abc Big Story: Mental Health

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Big Story for Oct. 13 focuses on mental health. You can find resources below.

National Suicide Lifeline: Call or text 988

Zepf Center: 419-904-CARE (419-904-2273)

NAMI Greater Toledo: 419-243-1119

For a list of both national and state resources, click here.

