City of Toledo announces multiple road closures this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced multiple road closures that will be in place this weekend.

The City says in conjunction with the Toledo Museum of Art “Welcome Back” Celebration, it will be necessary to close the following:

Monroe Street from Collingwood Blvd. to Scottwood Avenue

Parkwood Avenue from Monroe Street to Woodruff Avenue

The closure will take place on Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. According to the City, a detour will be established for Monroe Street via Collingwood Blvd to Woodruff Avenue to Scottwood Avenue in both directions.

In addition, one way traffic will be temporarily implemented to help with the flow of traffic on the following:

Glenwood Avenue from Monroe Street to Art Museum Drive

Art Museum Drive from Glenwood Avenue to Oakwood Avenue

The City says in conjunction with the Catholic Charities Walk on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., temporary road closures will be in place along the route and also at intersections on the following roadways while participants travel the course.

The route includes starting at St. Catherine’s Church located at 4555 North Haven Ave., traveling south on North Haven Avenue to West Sylvania Avenue then returning back to the church.

According to the City, local traffic will be permitted when it does not create a safety problem for participants or spectators.

