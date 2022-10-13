Dine in the 419: Crust

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Right in the heart of Whitehouse, the owners of The Whitehouse Inn decided to open up something new across the street. Crust Pizzeria has a big-city vibe in this small town. It also has a geometrical equation that just makes sense.

If the box is square, the pizza should be square.

“When you put a 16″ square pizza in a box, and you open the box, you’re like, ‘Woah.’ I mean, that’s full,” said the owner of Crust Pizzeria, Tony Fronk. “All the dough’s fresh every day. About 200 pounds a day, we’re doing. You put it through a sheeter,” he explains on how they get the square shape with a traditional crust rather than a pan pizza. Today, we sample the carnivore, which has capicola, ham, sliced sausage, bacon, meatballs, and big pepperoni. Plus, Kenna Cakes, which are mini pizzas in a cupcake tin.

Check out the full menu for Crust Pizzeria here: https://www.crustpizzawhitehouse.com/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.