Fulton Co. senior centers to hold free Veterans Day lunch
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Fulton County senior centers are holding a free Veterans Day lunch for veterans and their spouses.
According to organizers, Fulton County seniors ages 60 and over are invited to make a reservation for a free lunch celebrating Veterans Day.
Organizers say each lunch will take place at noon and the date depends on the Senior Center site:
- Tuesday, Nov. 8
- Archbold Senior Center
- Delta Senior Center
- Wednesday, Nov. 9
- Fayette Senior Center
- Swanton Senior Center
- Wauseon Senior Center
Organizers say when calling to reserve your meal, you must specify which site you will be eating at. There is also a suggested donation of $3.
To reserve your meal, call 419-337-9299. The last day to make a reservation in Tuesday, Nov. 1.
