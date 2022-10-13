Birthday Club
Fulton Co. senior centers to hold free Veterans Day lunch

Fulton County seniors ages 60 and over are invited to make a reservation for a free lunch...
Fulton County seniors ages 60 and over are invited to make a reservation for a free lunch celebrating Veterans Day.(WOWT)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Fulton County senior centers are holding a free Veterans Day lunch for veterans and their spouses.

According to organizers, Fulton County seniors ages 60 and over are invited to make a reservation for a free lunch celebrating Veterans Day.

Organizers say each lunch will take place at noon and the date depends on the Senior Center site:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 8
    • Archbold Senior Center
    • Delta Senior Center
  • Wednesday, Nov. 9
    • Fayette Senior Center
    • Swanton Senior Center
    • Wauseon Senior Center

Organizers say when calling to reserve your meal, you must specify which site you will be eating at. There is also a suggested donation of $3.

To reserve your meal, call 419-337-9299. The last day to make a reservation in Tuesday, Nov. 1.

