Man sentenced nearly 30 years for deadly April I-75 crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man who caused the deadly I-75 crash last April has been sentenced to nearly 30 years in jail.

According to Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson, Nicholas Luderman has been sentenced to 25 to 29 years in prison for causing an April 3 traffic accident on I-75 that killed two people and sent several others to the hospital.

The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office says Luderman was originally charged with 12 counts, including two counts of second degree felony aggravated vehicular homicide and four counts of third degree felony aggravated vehicular assault and tampering with evidence.

Luderman was later indicted on additional counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault.

According to WCPO, Luderman was traveling southbound on I-75 in Henry Township when his car struck another southbound vehicle. The vehicle crossed the median and struck a northbound vehicle.

The driver of one of the vehicles and the passenger in the other vehicle both died from their injuries. Several other vehicles were involved in the crash and several individuals were sent to area hospitals, some with serious or life-threatening injuries.

The WCPO says Luderman then fled the scene in his vehicle before striking a parked car in Cygnet where he was arrested by North Baltimore Police.

In August, Luderman pled to both indictments, according to the WCPO. The State agreed to dismiss one count of failure to stop after an injury accident. Family members of those involved in the crash spoke during the sentencing hearing about the damage, heartache, and loss caused by Luderman.

WCPO says of the 25 years imposed by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman, 21 years are mandatory. Under Ohio law, the sentence could be extended to 29 years based on Luderman’s conduct in prison.

