Police: Teen sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil

Lucian Flaitz admitted to officers he intentionally cooked the burger in Rick Sampson Oil,...
Lucian Flaitz admitted to officers he intentionally cooked the burger in Rick Sampson Oil, which contains a high amount of THC derived from marijuana.(Alachua County Jail)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A café worker in Florida was charged with child neglect after giving a teen a burger cooked with high-potency THC oil, according to the High Springs Police Department.

Police authorities said Lucian Flaitz, 29, asked a 15-year-old if he wanted a burger cooked in THC oil.

According to the arrest report, Flaitz admitted to officers he intentionally cooked the burger in Rick Simpson Oil, which contains a high amount of THC derived from marijuana.

According to the police department, an officer found the teen lying face down in his bed, unable to walk and turning gray in color.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released the same day.

Tests showed he had high levels of THC in his blood.

