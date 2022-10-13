Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program receives $50 million expansion

SFMNP is a federally funded program that aims to lower food insecurity among seniors and...
SFMNP is a federally funded program that aims to lower food insecurity among seniors and support local agricultural producers.(CBS7/Shelby Crisp)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Representative Marcy Kaptur announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $50 million to expand the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program.

Congresswoman Kaptur’s office says SFMNP is a federally funded program that aims to lower food insecurity among seniors and support local agricultural producers.

Each year, more than 800,000 seniors across the country receive coupons worth up to $50 through SFMNP that can be exchanged at nearly 20,000 farmers’ markets and food stands, according to Congresswoman Kaptur’s office.

The new funding, through the American Rescue Plan, will allow SFMNP administrators such as the Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio to serve more seniors and expand to serve new areas.

“The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is near and dear to my heart,” said Rep. Kaptur. “This low-cost, innovative partnership allows seniors to purchase fresh local produce while supporting our family farmers – it truly is a win-win. With this new funding, we’ll be able to improve the lives of even more seniors and invest in our farmers who make and grow America. On the House Agriculture Committee, I’ll continue working diligently to expand this remarkable program for seniors and farmers across Ohio.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News
2 fishermen indicted for cheating during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament
According to a brief statement released by district officials, Josh Andrews has been “relieved...
Lake High School assistant principal resigns after investigation into conduct
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting near Detroit and Central on Oct. 12, 2022.
TPD: man in critical condition in Toledo gas station shooting
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2003 file photo, a walleye is shown after being taken during a fishing...
Reports: Authorities seize boat used in cheating scandal during Lake Erie fishing tournament
Michael Kitto
Man indicted on slew of charges in death of 3-year-old boy

Latest News

Sweets
Taste of Heaven
WLS honors Officer Brandon Stalker
Washington Local Schools' dedication to Officer Brandon Stalker
Police Lights
Ohio man pleads guilty to attacking romantic rival with bomb
Ohio Board of Education delays resolution opposing Title IX gender identity changes