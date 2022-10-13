Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program receives $50 million expansion

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Representative Marcy Kaptur announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $50 million to expand the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program.

Congresswoman Kaptur’s office says SFMNP is a federally funded program that aims to lower food insecurity among seniors and support local agricultural producers.

Each year, more than 800,000 seniors across the country receive coupons worth up to $50 through SFMNP that can be exchanged at nearly 20,000 farmers’ markets and food stands, according to Congresswoman Kaptur’s office.

The new funding, through the American Rescue Plan, will allow SFMNP administrators such as the Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio to serve more seniors and expand to serve new areas.

“The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is near and dear to my heart,” said Rep. Kaptur. “This low-cost, innovative partnership allows seniors to purchase fresh local produce while supporting our family farmers – it truly is a win-win. With this new funding, we’ll be able to improve the lives of even more seniors and invest in our farmers who make and grow America. On the House Agriculture Committee, I’ll continue working diligently to expand this remarkable program for seniors and farmers across Ohio.”

