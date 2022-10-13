Birthday Club
Toledo Police investigating incident at Rogers High School

Toledo Police officers are responding to an incident at Rogers High School in Toledo on Oct....
Toledo Police officers are responding to an incident at Rogers High School in Toledo on Oct. 13, 2022(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers are investigating an incident at Rogers High School in Toledo on Thursday.

13abc crews saw roughly a dozen police cars at Rogers High School around 3:00 p.m. Thursday. We’ve reached out to TPD to find out what prompted the large police response and are waiting to hear back.

A witness at Rogers told 13abc there was a a large fight at the main entrance to the school as students were leaving.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

