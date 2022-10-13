Toledo Police investigating incident at Rogers High School

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers are investigating an incident at Rogers High School in Toledo on Thursday.

13abc crews saw roughly a dozen police cars at Rogers High School around 3:00 p.m. Thursday. We’ve reached out to TPD to find out what prompted the large police response and are waiting to hear back.

A witness at Rogers told 13abc there was a a large fight at the main entrance to the school as students were leaving.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

