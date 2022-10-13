TPD receives nearly $80,000 in federal traffic safety funding

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department has been awarded $78,699.76 in federal traffic safety funding by the Ohio Criminal Justice Services and Ohio Traffic Safety Office.

The funds are provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to assist state and local law enforcement’s focus on traffic safety. Among the listed priorities are speed limits, restraint use, impaired driving, motorcycle safety, and youthful drivers

The funds will be allocated toward the officers’ salaries during enforcement efforts. Enforcement efforts will be conducted city-wide and will be focused on all major corridors within Toledo.

Additional attention will be given to any location that experiences a higher number of both serious and fatal accidents.

