TPS discusses safety after two Sherman Elementary students were approached by a stranger

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is actively investigating an incident where two Sherman elementary students were allegedly approached by a stranger while walking home.

“Two female students came back to the building after they had been dismissed and reported to the principal that an unknown man had come towards them and that they felt in fear and they felt threatened. They were thankfully able to get away,” Patty Mazur, Executive Director of Communications, said.

The girls ran back to the Boys and Girls Club at the school. The principal then called the police, and a detective was sent out to investigate.

The aunt of one of the girls told 13abc the stranger touched her niece.

“Some man was trying to like feel her back,” she said.

TPS leaders are urging parents to discuss safety with their children. TPS security says students should walk in groups if possible and always be aware of their surroundings. In addition, students should never speak with strangers.

“It’s really important for students to walk to school or walk to the bus stop from the bus stop or on your way home with friends,” said Mazur.

It’s not clear if the students were able to provide a description of the suspect.

The incident took place after school on Tuesday. The aunt of one of the girls told 13abc the stranger touched her niece.

A safety warning from Toledo public schools. School leaders say a stranger approached two female students.

It happened after school on Tuesday as the girls were walking home. The aunt of one of the girls telling 13abc the stranger touched her niece.

The girls ran back to the Boys and Girls Club at the school and told the principal who called the police.

Toledo public school leaders are urging parents to take this opportunity to discuss safety with their kids. TPS security says students should walk in groups if possible , always be aware of your surroundings and never talk to strangers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.