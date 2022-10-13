Two NCOESC students attend Space Camp in Alabama

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two students receiving services from North Central Ohio Educational Center have recently returned from attending Space Camp for Interested Visually Impaired Students.

NCOESC says SCIVIS is located on the grounds of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center Museum near NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. The two students are the first from Ohio to attend the Space Camp on a full-ride scholarship.

According to NCOESC, Samuel Faber, of Tiffin, and Bentley Koch, of Sandusky, attended Space Camp from Sept. 17-22.

NCOESC says Faber, a sophomore at Columbian High School who has ocular albinism and nystagmus, was the recipient of a grant from Eschenbach Optik, and was eligible to bring one of his teachers.

Koch, a seventh-grader at Margaretta Middle School with optic nerve hypoplasia, was given the opportunity to also attend through his connection with NCOESC and a scholarship from Northrup-Grumman Corporation.

According to NCOESC, the students in attendance had the opportunity for a full week of astronaut training. This included training in models of NASA equipment, scuba diving and underwater astronaut training, building and launching mini-rockets, speaking to NASA photographers and a Zoom call with three blind NASA employees about their experiences working in the field.

During the week, students lived in the same habitats as astronauts when they train. The program included students from the U.S. as well as Australia, Belgium, Germany, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

Faber was able to earn college credit and achievement through the Eagle Scout Program. According to NCOESC, Faber said he applied to Space Camp because he wants to go to college to be an electrical engineer.

NCOSEC said Koch was excited about the hands-on experience offered by the program which was beneficial for him due to his visual impairment.

The teachers who traveled with the boys, Anni Wadas and Natalie Biddle, were able to interact with other teachers from other communities and countries.

