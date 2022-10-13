USMS: Toledo murder suspect arrested in Houston

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused in the murder of Catherine Craig is now in police custody, according to U.S. Marshals.

According to the United States Marshals Service Cleveland, Steven Weaver was arrested in Houston.

Toledo Police previously issued a murder warrant for Weaver in connection to the July 31 fatal shooting of Catherine Craig and Weaver has been on the run since. Toledo Police also issued a murder warrant for Daevon Higgs in August but Higgs was murdered just days later.

According to TPD, officers found Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound in a vehicle at N. Detroit Ave and Council Street in Toledo. Craig was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office later released Craig’s autopsy report where the cause of death was said to be a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

