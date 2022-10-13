Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

‘We Won’t Black Down’ bus tour rolls into the Glass City

The group aims to increase voter participation in the Black community.
The group aims to increase voter participation in the Black community.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The ‘We Won’t Black Down’ national bus tour made its stop in Toledo Wednesday.

The ‘Get Out and Vote’ rally was part of the Ohio Unity Coalition’s Black Empowerment Campaign and Black Voters Matter. The group’s National Field Director, Wanda Mosley, says now is the time to act.

“So many of our rights are being attacked, we’re being attacked from all fronts. Whether it’s economic, reproductive justice, or of course voting rights. But even though we know these attacks are coming from all fronts. Our message to black voters is we won’t black down,” said Mosley.

She says there has never been a more important time to get to the voting booth. “This year it seems that it is ratcheted up a little higher, I would say mainly because there are so many election deniers on the ballot,” says Mosley. “That is a direct threat to our democracy.”

According to Petee Talley, the Ohio Unity Coalition Convener, everyone has an opinion about the election process, but you can’t complain if you don’t do your due diligence.

“How can we hold them accountable if we’re on the sideline not even weighing in on whether or not they get the office or not. So it’s important that we make sure that we can elect, go out in a participate, and try and elect candidates that we believe will carry issues that are important to the community,” said Talley.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a brief statement released by district officials, Josh Andrews has been “relieved...
Lake High School assistant principal resigns after investigation into conduct
19 News
2 fishermen indicted for cheating during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament
Michael Kitto was arrested in the death of three-year-old Declan Hill.
Suspect identified in homicide of three-year-old boy
Michael Kitto
Man indicted on slew of charges in death of 3-year-old boy
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting near Detroit and Central on Oct. 12, 2022.
TPD: man in critical condition in Toledo gas station shooting

Latest News

If the box is square, the pizza should be square.
Dine in the 419: Crust
The Toledo Police Department has been awarded $78,699.76 in federal traffic safety funding by...
TPD receives nearly $80,000 in federal traffic safety funding
Nancy Larson and Josh Williams debate
Highlights from 13abc's debate with Ohio House District 41 candidates Nancy Larson & Josh Williams
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Toledo
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Toledo