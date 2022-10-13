‘We Won’t Black Down’ bus tour rolls into the Glass City

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The ‘We Won’t Black Down’ national bus tour made its stop in Toledo Wednesday.

The ‘Get Out and Vote’ rally was part of the Ohio Unity Coalition’s Black Empowerment Campaign and Black Voters Matter. The group’s National Field Director, Wanda Mosley, says now is the time to act.

“So many of our rights are being attacked, we’re being attacked from all fronts. Whether it’s economic, reproductive justice, or of course voting rights. But even though we know these attacks are coming from all fronts. Our message to black voters is we won’t black down,” said Mosley.

She says there has never been a more important time to get to the voting booth. “This year it seems that it is ratcheted up a little higher, I would say mainly because there are so many election deniers on the ballot,” says Mosley. “That is a direct threat to our democracy.”

According to Petee Talley, the Ohio Unity Coalition Convener, everyone has an opinion about the election process, but you can’t complain if you don’t do your due diligence.

“How can we hold them accountable if we’re on the sideline not even weighing in on whether or not they get the office or not. So it’s important that we make sure that we can elect, go out in a participate, and try and elect candidates that we believe will carry issues that are important to the community,” said Talley.

