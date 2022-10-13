Woman going to jail because her duck violated the condition of her sentencing

HOLGATE, Ohio (WTVG) - Tammy Murray has dozens of citations related to her animals getting loose.

“I’m willing to go to jail for my animals because I got PTSD and these are my therapeutic animals,” says Murray, 59, who lives in Flatrock Township outside Holgate in Henry County.

Murray explains she used to have a hobby farm in her backyard. Records from Napoleon Municipal Court show in March 2022, Murray pleaded guilty to a charge of “animals running.” She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, but that was suspended if Murray would have no animals on her premises for two years.

So, Murray says she sent her horses to the farms of friends and sent her dogs away, but her duck stayed.

In July 2022, a notice from Flatrock Township declared her property a nuisance and, Murray says, the township tore down her barn and fences.

“They took my fences. The township of Flatrock Township, when they cleaned my yard up, I said, ‘Leave the fences and leave the T-posts and everything.’ But I had to make, I had to go to the doctor. When I come back, it was all gone, dumpster and all,” Murray explains.

After that, she says her duck lived inside the garage, violating the condition of her sentencing. Now, she’s going to jail for it.

“The judge says, ‘Well, we’re just going to give her 30 days in jail because she’s not supposed to have any animals.’ But they knew I had the duck,” continues Murray. “They knew I had the animals in the house and I’m going to jail Dec. 1 at 10 o’clock in the morning for having the duck. The duck was never left the yard. He never left the yard. He stayed here. He had a pool out back. He would flap his wings, walk around, go back in the garage and eat. He didn’t ever leave here.”

Murray has since given her duck to another farm, but she’s brought back her dogs because she says she’s already violated the terms of her sentencing.

“So, I just feel like I’ve been cheated. I feel like I’m being picked on, and I’m being set up because every time I get a ticket, it’s because my fences are gone,” added Murray.

Today, Murray got yet another ticket for failing to contain her dog. It’s a fine and citation on top of many for a woman who’s willing to go to jail for her animals.

Murray, who says she works as an in-home health care specialist, is not planning to work during the month of December 2022 because she’s scheduled to report to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio Dec. 1st.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.