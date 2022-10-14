Birthday Club
10/14: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Breezy and dry day; scattered showers overnight
A breezy fall Friday, with a few showers returning overnight. Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
With dry air in place, and the relative lack of rain we’ve had since the leaves started falling, a “red flag warning” has been issued west of I-75. That means fire danger is running fairly high this afternoon, as we’ll have gusty southwest winds past 30mph to aid in spreading any fires that pop up. Scattered showers will return overnight, with highs hovering on either side of 60F this weekend -- though morning lows just below freezing could lead to our first flurries of fall greeting us by Monday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

