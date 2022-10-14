13abc Week in Review: Oct. 14, 2022
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
13abc's Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m.

- BODY CAM: video shows response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium
- Two adults and one student shot outside Whitmer Memorial Stadium during game
- TPS: Four students were arrested following a fight at Rogers High School
- Man indicted on slew of charges in death of 3-year-old boy
- USMS: Toledo murder suspect arrested in Houston
- Woman going to jail because her duck violated the condition of her sentencing
- 2 fishermen indicted for cheating during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament
- Ohio Attorney General appeals heartbeat bill ruling
- Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio
- Early voting in Ohio kicks off Wednesday
- Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks
- WATCH: 13abc, The Blade host House District 41 debate between Josh Williams and Nancy Larson
- A “super” day at Nationwide Children’s Hospital-Toledo
- Magnificent mural on the Maumee River will be finished this week
