13abc Week in Review: Oct. 14, 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook, and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.

The full segment will be available shortly after it ends.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.