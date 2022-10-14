Birthday Club
Bedford family stunned by Parkland shooting suspect sentence

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Mich. (WTVG) - A Bedford family faced the man who killed their loved one at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Thursday as a jury deliberated on the fate of the gunman who killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida.

A jury recommended life in prison without parole for Nikolas Cruz. He will return to court on November 1st for a judge to issue the formal ruling. Present in the courtroom was a teacher from Bedford Junior High School, who is grieving her brother Chris Hixon. Hixon was one of the 17 people murdered in the mass shooting.

For Natalie Hixon sentencing day was complicated. A death sentence was expected, but that didn’t happen.

“Very hard, very hard. Definitely like a heart-beating chest. Wanting to throw up during the whole proceeding. Wasn’t what we were expecting, that’s for sure,” said Natalie.

The jury did not recommend a death sentence for now 24-year-old Cruz, saying the aggravated circumstances that could have warranted the death penalty did not outweigh the mitigating circumstances in Cruz’s background. An argument Natalie Hixon doesn’t buy.

“He went back and shot my brother. It’s not like he just shot him and walked away. He went back and shot him again,” said Natalie Hixon.

The Bedford Junior High physical education and health teacher has no choice but to live with the decision the judge issues next. The judge received the jury’s recommendation but will ultimately make the final call.

Victim families will address the court again in November.

“The possibility is still there. Not 100% sure. That glimmer of hope is there. The doors aren’t completely closed yet,” said Natalie Hixon.

If Cruz does not pay the ultimate price, Natalie Hixon and other family members publicly worry about the precedent it may set.

“This puts a whole new perspective on things, and I don’t want others who are out there thinking about doing these heinous activities that think this is ok,” said Natalie Hixon.

