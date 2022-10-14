Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

BODY CAM: video shows response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium

Whitmer football game shooting
Whitmer football game shooting(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday.

You can watch it in full below. This is a breaking news story. Check back shortly for additional information.

The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week after the chaotic scene unfolded outside of the Whitmer High School Memorial Stadium during a football game against Central Catholic High School. Police say a Whitmer student and two adults were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not publicly identified any suspects but did release an image of the alleged suspect vehicle. It shows a blue Dodge Charger, pictured below.

TPD said that surveillance video from the school led investigators to believe that one of the shooting victims was the suspect’s intended target.

Earlier this week, TPD released the frantic 911 calls the night of the shooting. Witnesses described a suspect with a black ski mask on, wearing all black, and shooting out of the passenger window if the vehicle.

TPD: released photo of suspect vehicle from the Whitmer/Central Catholic football game shooting.
TPD: released photo of suspect vehicle from the Whitmer/Central Catholic football game shooting.(TPD)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News
2 fishermen indicted for cheating during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament
Toledo Police officers are responding to an incident at Rogers High School in Toledo on Oct....
TPS: Four students arrested following fight at Rogers High School
According to the Sheriff’s office, the two suspects were allegedly spotted shoplifting from the...
Alleged Kohl’s shoplifters identified
Police say Catherine Craig, 28, was shot and killed at N. Detroit and Council on July 31, 2022....
USMS: Toledo murder suspect arrested in Houston
Tammy Murray is heading to jail for 30 days because her duck was a violation of a condition of...
Woman going to jail because her duck violated the condition of her sentencing

Latest News

Body cam footage of response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium
Body cam footage of response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium
Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy. Pictured, cadets are training this...
Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!
An aerial view of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, OH.
Davis Besse to perform siren test at noon today
The owners of the parked cars who slept right through the chase say Toledo Police never woke...
Chase ends with crash into parked cars