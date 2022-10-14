BODY CAM: video shows response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday.

You can watch it in full below . This is a breaking news story. Check back shortly for additional information.

The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week after the chaotic scene unfolded outside of the Whitmer High School Memorial Stadium during a football game against Central Catholic High School. Police say a Whitmer student and two adults were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not publicly identified any suspects but did release an image of the alleged suspect vehicle. It shows a blue Dodge Charger, pictured below.

TPD said that surveillance video from the school led investigators to believe that one of the shooting victims was the suspect’s intended target.

Earlier this week, TPD released the frantic 911 calls the night of the shooting. Witnesses described a suspect with a black ski mask on, wearing all black, and shooting out of the passenger window if the vehicle.

TPD: released photo of suspect vehicle from the Whitmer/Central Catholic football game shooting. (TPD)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.