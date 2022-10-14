Chase ends with crash into two parked vehicles whose owners slept through the ordeal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police pursuit in the middle of the night ended with a crash Megan Jeffries never saw coming. In fact, she never even knew it happened.

“We slept through all of it somehow and came out the next morning,” said Jeffries.

The chase and crash happened just before 2:30 AM Tuesday at the curve of Schneider Rd. in Toledo. Video captured on a neighbor’s Ring Cam shows the chase ending behind Byrnedale Elementary. That’s where the suspect’s vehicle crashed into the school fence, a lamp post, and two cars parked in the driveway.

“And I walked outside and I saw that the fence was damaged, and I was like, ‘I don’t think that was like that before.’ Then I saw that Matt’s car was not where we had it parked,” said Jeffries. “One of the neighbors had walked down, saw us outside talking and came over, told us what happened, that there was a police chase that came down the road.”

She and her boyfriend say they had no idea there was a police chase in the middle of the night because by morning, the suspect’s vehicle was gone. Neighbors told her it had been towed away. What’s more, Jeffries says Toledo Police never contacted her to explain what happened.

“I mean, even a note on the windshield like, ‘Hey, we know what happened. Give us a call.’ Didn’t have any of that,” adds Jeffries.

Now, she and her boyfriend are stuck with the bill. They’re getting insurance estimates for the damages and asking anyone with information about the suspects, the vehicle, or the pursuit to come forward. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

