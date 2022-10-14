Birthday Club
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson faces 25th sexual misconduct lawsuit by massage therapist

WARNING: The contents of this story may be disturbing
Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson(AP)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is now facing his 25th lawsuit for sexual misconduct by a licensed massage therapist.

The suit was filed by Attorney Anissah M. Nguyen on behalf of “Jane Doe” in the District Court of Harris County in Texas on Oct. 13.

The filing states the licensed massage therapist was working out of her home due to the pandemic and traveling to clients while waiting to resume working at a spa.

Doe was marketing her business through Instagram to obtain clients, and Watson direct messaged her for a massage in a hotel room in Dec. 2020, the filing said.

Watson attempted to solicit sexually-related acts with the plaintiff, including intercourse, during the massage session, according to the filing.

After the plaintiff arrived at the hotel and began setting up her table, Watson went into the bathroom, removed his clothes, and came out only wearing a towel, according to the filing.

During the massage, Watson continually pressured the plaintiff into massaging his private area, and removed his towel while offering to “let her ‘get on top,’” the filing stated.

The filing said the plaintiff refused to have sex with Watson, but he was able to pressure her into oral sex.

Watson paid her $300 for her services, despite her normal charge being $115 for an hour-long massage, according to the filing.

After the incident, Watson continued to text the plaintiff and requested to see her again, the filing said.

“Although Plaintiff seeks minimal compensatory damages, it is to be noted that Plaintiff has suffered mental anguish because of Watson’s behavior. Watson used his celebrity to take advantage of a young woman working hard for her success. Due to his behavior, she has suffered from severe depression and anxiety. Plaintiff is currently seeking counseling,” the filing stated.

Watson is barred from playing in the team’s first 11 games during his suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million

Watson was prohibited from returning to the team’s facilities until Oct. 10, but will not be permitted to practice with the team until Nov. 18.

He could be reinstated in time to return to play on Dec. 4 when the Cleveland Browns face his former team, the Houston Texans.

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits filed against him alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions, but the 26-year-old has denied any wrongdoings throughout the criminal and civil processes.

Attorney for accusers in Deshaun Watson case says NFL ‘bungled’ sexual misconduct investigation

Two grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson on any criminal wrongdoings.

Watson hasn’t played since week 17 of the 2020-21 season.

