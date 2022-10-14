Birthday Club
Columbus Ave. remains closed, train traffic resumes after Sandusky train derailment

Drone video shows aftermath of Saturday train derailment in Sandusky
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly a week after a train derailed in Sandusky, the Columbus Ave. is still closed but train traffic is back in motion.

An update from the City of Sandusky on Friday said engineers found the railroad bridge is structurally sound, allowing train traffic to resume, but the underpass structure and storm water lift station need repairs before Columbus Ave. can be safely reopened to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. The city is asking drivers to avoid the barricaded area until further notice.

The city said its engineers are working with NS road officials to determine the extend of needed repairs and are working to do so “as quickly as possible.”

Officials said a 101-car train was traveling eastbound last Saturday when 10 of the cars derailed. It was carrying paraffin wax that leaked out and hardened after the derailment. Officials said it didn’t pose any danger.

Watch previous coverage of the incident below.

