Davis Besse to perform siren test at noon today

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - At noon on Friday, October 14, Ottawa County will test the Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) sirens for the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station.

The sounding of the 54 sirens, located in portions of Ottawa and Lucas Counties, will last for three minutes.

The test is required every year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.