Davis Besse to perform siren test at noon today
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - At noon on Friday, October 14, Ottawa County will test the Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) sirens for the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station.
The sounding of the 54 sirens, located in portions of Ottawa and Lucas Counties, will last for three minutes.
The test is required every year.
