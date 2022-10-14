Birthday Club
Davis Besse to perform siren test at noon today

An aerial view of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, OH.
An aerial view of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, OH.(Todd Gaertner | WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - At noon on Friday, October 14, Ottawa County will test the Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) sirens for the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station.

The sounding of the 54 sirens, located in portions of Ottawa and Lucas Counties, will last for three minutes.

The test is required every year.

