Feel Good Friday: Celebrating a Centenarian

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local man is showing his friends and family what it means to be truly “young at heart”.

Earl Smith, affectionately known as “Smitty,” turned 100 this week, and even he can’t believe it.

“My mind goes about 50-year-old; my body is 100 and they don’t cooperate too well,” said Smith with a laugh.

Other than some normal age-related issues, Smith is in good health and he lives an independent life, with a full social calendar. Despite his age, he is nimble with a smartphone, and still drives himself around.

His son, Terry, checks on him daily, and marvels at his father’s personality, describing him as “highly motivated, great sense of humor and always a positive attitude.”

With a high school degree, the elder Smith began a career in lumber. Then at 22, he joined the Navy and fought in World War II before returning home with an injury. All throughout this time, he continued to enjoy his passion of flying planes.

In 2002, he relocated to Florida with Betty, his beloved wife of 75 years. When she died last fall, he moved to Northwest Ohio to be closer to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, all of whom he considers his greatest accomplishments.

“I always go on about the wealth I have,” he explained. “Your wealth, you consider that (the) friends and family you have that money can’t buy.”

To celebrate this milestone birthday, Smith’s son has arranged for the duo to get in the cockpit together once again, followed by a big bash at Stone Oak Country Club.

So, what’s the secret to a long life?

Smith answered without hesitation. “There’s no secret. You’ll just have to get there yourself and find out.”

