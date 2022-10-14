Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Flu Shots are available at Toledo Libraries

The new Toledo-Lucas County Public Library will be the first branch to be built since 1983.
The new Toledo-Lucas County Public Library will be the first branch to be built since 1983.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Flu season is upon us, and the Toledo Library is offering flu shots to the community.

Nurses from Mercy Health will be at the selected Toledo Lucas County Public Libraries from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekly to provide free flu shots.

In addition, attendees can have their blood pressure, blood sugar, and weight checked as well.

There is no appointment needed as all services are first-come, first-served.

Below is the community nurses’ schedule:

• First Mondays - Kent Branch

• Fourth Mondays - Lagrange Branch

• Second Tuesdays - Sanger Branch

• Fourth Tuesdays - Heatherdowns Branch

• Fourth Wednesdays - King Road Branch

• Fourth Thursday - Point Place Branch

• First Fridays - Main Library

• Second Fridays - West Toledo Branch

• Third Fridays - Oregon Branch

• Fourth Friday - South Branch

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News
2 fishermen indicted for cheating during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament
According to the Sheriff’s office, the two suspects were allegedly spotted shoplifting from the...
Alleged Kohl’s shoplifters identified
Toledo Police officers are responding to an incident at Rogers High School in Toledo on Oct....
TPS: Four students arrested following fight at Rogers High School
Police say Catherine Craig, 28, was shot and killed at N. Detroit and Council on July 31, 2022....
USMS: Toledo murder suspect arrested in Houston
Tammy Murray is heading to jail for 30 days because her duck was a violation of a condition of...
Woman going to jail because her duck violated the condition of her sentencing

Latest News

The USDA announced $75 million in grants available to rural communities' health care services.
U.S. Senator announces more than $1 million in emergency health care grants for Northwest Ohio
Drone video shows aftermath of Saturday train derailment in Sandusky
Columbus Ave. remains closed, train traffic resumes after Sandusky train derailment
Metroparks Meetup: Different ways to enjoy the fall colors
Metroparks Meetup: Different ways to enjoy the fall colors
The mayor says there is still plenty of land for future projects
Plenty of new projects in the pipeline for Rossford