Flu Shots are available at Toledo Libraries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Flu season is upon us, and the Toledo Library is offering flu shots to the community.

Nurses from Mercy Health will be at the selected Toledo Lucas County Public Libraries from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekly to provide free flu shots.

In addition, attendees can have their blood pressure, blood sugar, and weight checked as well.

There is no appointment needed as all services are first-come, first-served.

Below is the community nurses’ schedule:

• First Mondays - Kent Branch

• Fourth Mondays - Lagrange Branch

• Second Tuesdays - Sanger Branch

• Fourth Tuesdays - Heatherdowns Branch

• Fourth Wednesdays - King Road Branch

• Fourth Thursday - Point Place Branch

• First Fridays - Main Library

• Second Fridays - West Toledo Branch

• Third Fridays - Oregon Branch

• Fourth Friday - South Branch

