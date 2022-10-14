Glass City River Wall unveiling set for Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After more than a year later and 2,800 gallons of paint used, the Glass City River Wall is set to be officially unveiled this weekend.

The event will be held on Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. to celebrate the official completion of the Glass City River Wall, which is the largest mural in the United States.

Organizers say the event will include recognition of the models used for the imagery and a cultural celebration, including on site visits from the following:

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz

Mary Louise Defender Wilson, the “elder” portrait

Orontondi Greyhat, the “child” portrait, and his family

Dakota and Shawnee Tribal Representatives as well as Bear, Buffalo and Eagle Dancers

Gabe Gault, GCRW artist

Eric Henn, renowned mural artist

Local and regional artists

GCRW team

The event will be live streamed on Glass City River Wall’s Facebook page.

Organizers say the GCRW is located at the ADM grain facility on the east bank of the Maumee River and includes 28 silos measuring approximately 170,000 square feet.

