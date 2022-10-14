Birthday Club
Glass City River Wall unveiling set for Saturday

The event will be held on Oct. 15 to celebrate the official completion of the largest mural in the United States.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After more than a year later and 2,800 gallons of paint used, the Glass City River Wall is set to be officially unveiled this weekend.

The event will be held on Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. to celebrate the official completion of the Glass City River Wall, which is the largest mural in the United States.

Organizers say the event will include recognition of the models used for the imagery and a cultural celebration, including on site visits from the following:

  • Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz
  • Mary Louise Defender Wilson, the “elder” portrait
  • Orontondi Greyhat, the “child” portrait, and his family
  • Dakota and Shawnee Tribal Representatives as well as Bear, Buffalo and Eagle Dancers
  • Gabe Gault, GCRW artist
  • Eric Henn, renowned mural artist
  • Local and regional artists
  • GCRW team

The event will be live streamed on Glass City River Wall’s Facebook page.

Organizers say the GCRW is located at the ADM grain facility on the east bank of the Maumee River and includes 28 silos measuring approximately 170,000 square feet.

For more information, or to make a donation, click here.

