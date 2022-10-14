Birthday Club
Jury acquits man shot by Oregon PD, accused of striking officer with car

Oregon Police were on the scene of a shooting Saturday night that involved two officers.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - A jury found a man accused of hitting an Oregon, Ohio police officer with a car not guilty of all charges. Oregon PD officers fired more than 20 shots at the man in the incident, striking him twice.

Victor Dale Jr. was acquitted of a felonious assault and an assault charge on Wednesday, according to court records. Dale pleaded not guilty to the charges last summer and was released on his own recognizance.

The charges stem from a June 2020 incident at Kingston Court Apartments in Oregon. Police said officers responded to a domestic violence call and found Dale and his girlfriend arguing over the keys to his car. As officers were trying to de-escalate the situation, Dale returned to his vehicle and attempted to leave.

An Oregon Police officer, identified as Joel Turner, positioned himself in front of the car. Dale pulled forward, striking Turner. Turner and fellow officer, Logan Nitkiewicz, opened fire on the vehicle, firing 21 shots over a five-second period. According to Chief Navarre, Dale was struck twice in the neck and shoulder.

Dale was transported to a local hospital, where he received treatment for his gunshot wounds.

Turner suffered injuries from being struck by the car and running after it. Chief Navarre said the officers’ injuries consisted of abrasions on his arms and legs, along with a possible broken bone in his wrist.

Oregon PD suspended the two officers for firearms violations that year.

Dale filed a lawsuit against the city and the responding officers last summer, saying the officers used “excessive and unnecessary force.” The lawsuit seeks punitive and compensatory damages.

