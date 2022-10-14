Birthday Club
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspects in Kohl’s shoplifting incident

According to the Sheriff's office, the two suspects were allegedly spotted shoplifting from the department store around 6:40 p.m., Thursday.
(Lucas County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects following a shoplifting incident at Kohl’s in Springfield Township.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the two suspects were allegedly spotted shoplifting from the department store around 6:40 p.m., Thursday.

Police say that surveillance footage provided by Kohl’s shows the two suspects leaving the store in a black Dodge Charger.

If you have any information regarding their identity, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the two suspects were allegedly spotted shoplifting from the...
According to the Sheriff’s office, the two suspects were allegedly spotted shoplifting from the department store around 6:40 p.m., Thursday.(Lucas County Sheriff's Office)
According to the Sheriff’s office, the two suspects were allegedly spotted shoplifting from the...
According to the Sheriff’s office, the two suspects were allegedly spotted shoplifting from the department store around 6:40 p.m., Thursday.(Lucas County Sheriff's Office)

