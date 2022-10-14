Metroparks Meetup: Different ways to enjoy the fall colors

Since autumn began, the weather has been nearly perfect for maximizing fall color. That means it’s a great time to get outdoors and make some fall memories, and the Toledo Metroparks have more than one way to do that.

“Depending on how we get our frost or how cold it gets, any of those factors can really influence whether or not you get a lot of fall color,” explained Shannon Hughes, the Director of Education & Programming for Toledo Metroparks. “This year, we’ve been really lucky to actually get to see the color come in, and it’s been staying for a little while. So, visitors are really getting a chance to enjoy the beautiful colors.”

There are hundreds of miles of trails to walk and see the colors on your own, but the Metroparks also have staff-led programs to get up close and personal with the trees, including fall landscape painting, and an award-winning tree climbing program.

“They’ll actually allow you to climb the trees all the way to the top, ring the bell, and come on down. But while you’re there, you can really get a bird’s eye view of all the beautiful fall color,” said Hughes.

If you’re looking for a more leisurely leaf-peeping tour, or you’re not a fan of colder temps… you don’t even need to get out of your car.

“We do have a wonderful driving tour this year,” Hughes told us. “It’s actually taking place at Secor Metropark, which we like to say is a pretty well-kept secret in the area. It’s just seven miles away from Wildwood Metropark down on Central. It used to be an arboretum, so there’s tree-mendous diversity there for folks to see.”

Some of the Metropark’s fall outings, including the spooky tree climb, do require registration. If you’re interested in signing up or learning more, visit this link to find their programming calendar: https://metroparkstoledo.com/learn-and-play/special-events-and-programs/

