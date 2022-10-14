Birthday Club
More development in the pipeline for Rossford

The city has several major projects in the works.
The city has projects in downtown area as well as the industrial areas(WTVG)
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a business boom in Rossford. The city has seen a lot of development in recent years and that trend is continuing. A number of projects are going vertical right now.

Neil MacKinnon III is the mayor.

“The past six years have been incredible,” MacKinnon said. “The traction is amazing and it doesn’t look like it will stop anytime soon.”

The mayor says there’s a lot of room for more development.

“We have plus or minus more than one thousand acres that are still developable. The largest industrial REITs or Real Estate Investment Trusts in the country have boots on the ground here and are looking at the different sites.”

Amazon has been a big boost to the city’s development portfolio.

“Amazon promised us 1,200 jobs and they now have over 5,400 employees.”

Mayor MacKinnon says the development projects pay dividends for the whole city.

“It provides jobs and opportunities. It’s investment that raises the tax base without raises taxes on the citizens. The revenue streams from these projects are how we fix roads, improve safety services and add amenities for citizens.”

Project RED, which is the Rossford Entertainment District, is also moving forward. The site is a parcel of land across the street from Hollywood Casino.

“Right now we are looking at restaurant pads, hotel pads and possibly entertainment venues. You could possibly see construction mid-summer of 2023.”

The development is not limited to the industrial and agricultural areas of Rossford. Plenty is happening in and around downtown as well.

“Our main street has seen a lot of beautification and more is coming. We are at the beginning of a renaissance.”

So expect to continue seeing changes to the Rossford landscape in the coming months and years.

The mayor says there is still plenty of land for future projects
