Ohio Congressional map appealed to U.S. Supreme Court

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s Republican leaders announced Friday they are filing an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court over Ohio’s Congressional maps.

It comes after the Ohio Supreme Court rejected the newly-drawn Congressional map, saying it was unconstitutional, twice. The state’s high court found it disproportionately favored Republicans and disfavored Democrats. The Ohio Supreme court demanded a new map for the 2024 election but it will still be in place for the November general election this year.

Read a joint statement from Speaker Cupp, of Lima, Senator Rob McColley, of Napoleon, and Representative Jeff LaRe, of Violet Township, in full below.

“Today, we’ve asked our Nation’s highest court to review the Ohio Supreme Court’s decision regarding Ohio’s congressional map, a decision which we believe is fundamentally flawed. While many believe that the Ohio Supreme Court majority misinterpreted state law, there is also the broader concern that the Court assumed a role the federal constitution does not permit it to exercise. This is a matter that needs resolution by our Nation’s highest court. The United States Constitution expressly puts the responsibility to prescribe “The Times, Places, and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives…” with the legislature of each state. As our petition lays out, the 4-3 decision of the Ohio Supreme Court encroached on this legislative authority in multiple ways, and that action deserves to be tested in the U.S. Supreme Court. Our appeal today sets that process in motion.”

The U.S. Supreme Court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, still has to agree to take up the case.

Previous coverage:

