Plans for a new shelter continue to move forward as LC4 works to ease overcrowding at the current facility

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It is a full house at Lucas County Canine Care and Control. The construction process for a new building is underway.

In the meantime, there are some simple ways you can help the shelter. LC4 outgrew its current space years ago, so there’s a lot of excitement for the new building. But the finished product is still about two years out. Shelter leaders are asking the community to open their hearts and homes to help ease the overcrowding.

There truly is no extra space at LC4. Cassie Bloomfield is the Community Outreach Coordinator at the shelter. She said the shelter is doing the best it can.

“We outgrew this shelter so long ago. We do the best we can with the space we have but it’s not enough,” Bloomfield said.

The numbers clearly tell the story.

“Normally, we’d be seeing our numbers go down this time of year, but for whatever reason, they keep coming in. Usually we’d have 160-165 . We are at about 180 right now, and there was a point last week where we had more than 200 dogs,” Kelly Sears, Director of LC4, said.

The old Ohio Means Jobs site along Monroe Street will soon be the new home of LC4.

“We’ll be able to house dogs in a much better way. We’ll have a maximum of 8 dogs in a room with the proper size kennels. We will have a much better ventilation system. The dogs will be in a quieter, less stressful environment that in turn makes them more adoptable,” said Sears.

In the meantime, Bloomfield said the goal is to help create more space in the current space through the foster program.

“If you take a dog home, you don’t have to pay for anything. We pay for food, toys, and treats. The dogs need a break from the shelter. All you have to supply is love and patience. They need decompression and time away from the shelter,” Bloomfield said.

Sears said fosters also provide valuable information to the shelter staff that can help a dog find a forever home.

“It helps us learn more about the dogs. Whether they like cats or other dogs for example. We learn whether they are housebroken or crate trained. These are things we don’t always know because a lot of them are strays. And we always need dog walkers, we have a volunteer orientation this Sunday,” Sears said.

Demolition of the old Ohio Means Jobs building is expected to start in November. Construction of the new shelter is scheduled to start at the site next spring and be finished by the fall of 2024.

If you’d like to learn more about adopting, donating, fostering, or walking dogs, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.