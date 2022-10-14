Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Teens survive serious crash while racing after school

One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while the other rolled over.(Village of Greendale Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENDALE, Wisc. (Gray News) – Two teens escaped a serious crash with minimal injuries in Wisconsin Monday.

Officials with the Village of Greendale Police Department said in a post on Facebook that the young drivers were racing after school had let out for the day.

As they were racing side by side, they were approached by an oncoming truck.

According to police, one of the drivers swerved and hit the other racing vehicle, knocking them both off the road.

One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while the other rolled over.

“These teens were lucky to walk away with minimal injuries,” the police department posted. “This could have been a tragic situation.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News
2 fishermen indicted for cheating during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament
Toledo Police officers are responding to an incident at Rogers High School in Toledo on Oct....
TPS: Four students arrested following fight at Rogers High School
According to the Sheriff’s office, the two suspects were allegedly spotted shoplifting from the...
Alleged Kohl’s shoplifters identified
Police say Catherine Craig, 28, was shot and killed at N. Detroit and Council on July 31, 2022....
USMS: Toledo murder suspect arrested in Houston
Tammy Murray is heading to jail for 30 days because her duck was a violation of a condition of...
Woman going to jail because her duck violated the condition of her sentencing

Latest News

Doctors say it's time to get your flu shot. Flu season is hitting hard.
Doctors issue warning about flu
A breezy fall Friday, with a few showers returning overnight. Dan Smith has the details.
10/14: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals ace reliever Bruce Sutter celebrates after the last out in the ninth...
Bruce Sutter, Hall of Famer and Cy Young winner, dies at 69