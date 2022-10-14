Birthday Club
Toledo Library’s host youth writing contest

(Source: Toledo Lucas County library website)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Libraries are challenging local youth to write a great story with its youth writing contest.

The contest – sponsored by Ruth Blank Venner and Mary Jane Blank McCormick – will award prizes in the categories of grades k-2, 3-5,6-8, and 9-12.

The story can be based on anything as long as it includes the word pumpkin.

All entries are due by November 19 and may be dropped off at any location or submitted online.

Story guidelines include the following:

  • Must be original work
  • Include three parts, beginning, middle, and end
  • 500 words maximum
  • Hand-written or typed with a 12+ point font
  • Staple entry form to story or submit online

