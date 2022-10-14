Toledo Library’s host youth writing contest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Libraries are challenging local youth to write a great story with its youth writing contest.

The contest – sponsored by Ruth Blank Venner and Mary Jane Blank McCormick – will award prizes in the categories of grades k-2, 3-5,6-8, and 9-12.

The story can be based on anything as long as it includes the word pumpkin.

All entries are due by November 19 and may be dropped off at any location or submitted online.

Story guidelines include the following:

Must be original work

Include three parts, beginning, middle, and end

500 words maximum

Hand-written or typed with a 12+ point font

Staple entry form to story or submit online

