Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is tuning in to something it hasn’t seen in well over a decade, a brand new radio station.

Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits & Throwbacks.”

“We play the biggest hits from today plus a lot of great music the 419 grew up with that hasn’t been played on Toledo radio for years” says Josh Kelly, the station’s Program Director and Toledo radio veteran.

According to Party 103.3, the radio station features longtime market personalities ‘Andrew Z’ Zepeda and Demetrius Nicodemus in the mornings. Zepeda hosted mornings on iHeartMedia’s “92.5 Kiss-FM” WVKS from 2005 to 2010. He also hosted Cumulus Media’s “100.7 The Vibe” in 2011 and “Star 105″ WWWM in 2012.

“I’m so glad to be back doing morning radio,” said Zepeda. “There just aren’t many local Toledo morning shows anymore. It was the perfect time and the perfect situation to come back to. Playing much of the music that was hot when we were #1!”

Party 103.3 says Andrew Z and Demetrius in the Morning will also feature morning radio veterans Steve Reamey and Donny P and more. Other well known Toledoans will be involved including:

  • Drag Queen Sugar Vermonte on her show called Sugar’s Saturday Night Soiree
  • Guy in the 419
  • St. Dave “Ya Favorite Mexican” and Bigg Eddie Bauer formerly of Toledo’s Hot 97
  • DJ Adubb, Toledo’s #1 club DJ and former radio personality

“Radio in Toledo has become very stale, playing the same music, way too many commercials and very little personality,” said Dakota Mendenhal, General Manager. “Party 103-3 has changed all of that.”

Party 103.3 can be listened to on the radio and also via the Party 103.3 App available on IOS and Google Play.

