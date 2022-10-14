U.S. Senator announces more than $1 million in emergency health care grants for Northwest Ohio

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office has awarded Community Facilities Emergency Rural Health Care grants totaling $1,003,535.

The grants will be awarded to two different organizations in Northwest Ohio. Each grant will assist rural healthcare facilities and communities expand access to healthcare services.

The grants will also help communities and facilities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are made available through the American Rescue Plan, which Senator Brown helped both write and pass.

“Communities across Ohio have stepped up to meet the challenges of this pandemic, and rural health care centers, local governments, and food pantries have been at the heart of those efforts,” said Brown. “This investment from the American Rescue Plan will allow Ohio communities to strengthen health care and nutrition services, particularly in places where quality care is often too far away or too hard to access.”

Funding from the USDA includes the following:

• $368,720 to the Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville, to restore and upgrade intensive care and diagnostic equipment.

• $634,815 grant to Good Shepherd Home, a senior living community in Fostoria.

