Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

U.S. Senator announces more than $1 million in emergency health care grants for Northwest Ohio

The USDA announced $75 million in grants available to rural communities' health care services.
The USDA announced $75 million in grants available to rural communities' health care services.(USDA)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office has awarded Community Facilities Emergency Rural Health Care grants totaling $1,003,535.

The grants will be awarded to two different organizations in Northwest Ohio. Each grant will assist rural healthcare facilities and communities expand access to healthcare services.

The grants will also help communities and facilities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are made available through the American Rescue Plan, which Senator Brown helped both write and pass.

“Communities across Ohio have stepped up to meet the challenges of this pandemic, and rural health care centers, local governments, and food pantries have been at the heart of those efforts,” said Brown. “This investment from the American Rescue Plan will allow Ohio communities to strengthen health care and nutrition services, particularly in places where quality care is often too far away or too hard to access.”

Funding from the USDA includes the following:

• $368,720 to the Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville, to restore and upgrade intensive care and diagnostic equipment.

• $634,815 grant to Good Shepherd Home, a senior living community in Fostoria.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News
2 fishermen indicted for cheating during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament
According to the Sheriff’s office, the two suspects were allegedly spotted shoplifting from the...
Alleged Kohl’s shoplifters identified
Toledo Police officers are responding to an incident at Rogers High School in Toledo on Oct....
TPS: Four students arrested following fight at Rogers High School
Police say Catherine Craig, 28, was shot and killed at N. Detroit and Council on July 31, 2022....
USMS: Toledo murder suspect arrested in Houston
Tammy Murray is heading to jail for 30 days because her duck was a violation of a condition of...
Woman going to jail because her duck violated the condition of her sentencing

Latest News

Drone video shows aftermath of Saturday train derailment in Sandusky
Columbus Ave. remains closed, train traffic resumes after Sandusky train derailment
The new Toledo-Lucas County Public Library will be the first branch to be built since 1983.
Flu Shots are available at Toledo Libraries
Metroparks Meetup: Different ways to enjoy the fall colors
Metroparks Meetup: Different ways to enjoy the fall colors
The mayor says there is still plenty of land for future projects
Plenty of new projects in the pipeline for Rossford