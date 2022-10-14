Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

What is Issue 1 ? How this change to bail could work if passed on Election Day

The Ohio Supreme Court struck down the Redistricting Commission's first four set of statehouse...
The Ohio Supreme Court struck down the Redistricting Commission's first four set of statehouse maps as unconstitutional gerrymanders that unfairly favored Republicans.(Ohio Supreme Court)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As Ohio voters head to the polls on November 8th, they will be faced with the chance to change how bail is done in the state for the foreseeable future. Issue 1 will be on every Ohio ballot and, if passed, would allow for individual judges to establish bail based on “public safety”. Under current law, bail is at a set rate depending on the crime, as the state constitution protects against excessive bail fines.

Ohio House Representative D. J. Swearingen (R- Huron) is a sponsor of the bill and believes this would be much more efficient than the current bail laws. The current bail laws changed in 2021 when DuBose v. McGuffey, an Ohio Supreme Court Case, ruled that bail set by judges could be too high and create an impossible situation for certain individuals awaiting trial.

According to Rep. Swearingen, this change in bail procedures set the state up for failure and left criminals with a more lenient form of bail. “In Ohio we are ok with judges being able to set bail amounts. In the past they’ve been able to do that,” Rep. Swearingen said, “It’s really allowing judges to operate how they have operate previously”.

Those against Issue 1, like the ACLU, believe this is a step in the wrong direction. “Issue 1 amends the Ohio Constitution to fix a nonexistent problem. This proposal was born out of divisive rhetoric to intentionally blur the lines between cash bail and public safety. We know that cash bail does not keep us safe, and this ballot measure only doubles down on the failed status quo, where wealthy individuals can purchase their freedom simply because they have the money to do so,” Patrick Higgins, Policy Counsel for the ACLU of Ohio, said in a release.

Issue 1 will be on the ballot on November 8th, and if passed will become a law in the state.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Sheriff’s office, the two suspects were allegedly spotted shoplifting from the...
Alleged Kohl’s shoplifters identified
Anthony Genna is facing an aggravated murder charge in connection to the death of his daughter,...
Sylvania Police: Father arrested for the homicide of five-month-old
Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits &...
Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station
Upton Avenue is closed from Fairfax Road to Loxley Road.
One dead after shooting on Upton Avenue
The pursuit that ended with the suspect's vehicle crashing into two parked cars was caught on a...
Chase ends with crash into two parked vehicles whose owners slept through the ordeal

Latest News

Jose Perdomo-Interiano mug shot
Honduran man arrested in Seneca County for receiving stolen property
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Adams led deputies on a pursuit ending in the area of...
Sheriff’s Office looking for registered sex offender
Person shot on arlington ave
Person shot on Arlington Avenue
The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning.
TPD: Person shot on corner of Arlington and Woodsdale
Upton Avenue is closed from Fairfax Road to Loxley Road.
One dead after shooting on Upton Avenue