Whitmer vs Clay football game to hold Orange Out, calling for end to gun violence

Whitmer invites everyone to wear orange to the game as a way to publicly call for an end to gun violence, honor the survivors and stand together.(Monroe Street Neighborhood Center Freedom School)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Whitmer High School has invited Clay High School and all fans to wear orange at the football game Friday between Whitmer and Clay.

According to a Panther Nation tweet, Whitmer invites everyone to wear orange to the game as a way to publicly call for an end to gun violence, honor the survivors and stand together.

This comes just one week after there was a shooting outside of Whitmer’s football stadium during the football game against Central Catholic on Oct. 7 where three people were shot, including a Whitmer High School student.

In addition to the Orange Out, other area schools are also stepping up to show their support of the Whitmer student who was hurt. According to a Facebook image shared by Washington Local, next Wednesday through Oct. 28, Bedford Schools will be selling $2 wristbands during lunch. All the proceeds will go to the student’s GoFundMe account to help cover her medical costs.

