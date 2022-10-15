Birthday Club
Honduran man arrested in Seneca County for receiving stolen property

Jose Perdomo-Interiano mug shot
Jose Perdomo-Interiano mug shot(Provided by Seneca County Sheriff's Department)
By Megan Finke
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was notified about alleged fraudulent activity on Oct. 13 in Republic.

Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Perdomo-Interiano, a 33-year-old Honduran male, who was attempting to conduct a large purchase with a stolen credit card.

Through further investigation, deputies found that a stolen vehicle from Indiana was also in Perdomo-Interiano’s possession.

The stolen vehicle from Indiana was in Perdomo-Interiano's possession.
The stolen vehicle from Indiana was in Perdomo-Interiano’s possession.(Provided by Seneca County Sheriff's Department)

He was arrested and is being held on a $50,000 cash bond and was placed on an ICE holder, with additional charges pending.

Detectives are looking further into the investigation and has sense began to unravel a scam operation covering multiple states and multiple international suspects.

“Every business is susceptible to fraud. That’s largely because there are so many different kinds of fraud. While consumers are typically protected from credit card fraud, the merchant could be on the hook for these illegitimate purchases. With that in mind, pay close attention to unusually high charges or irregular payment activity. The quick and diligent response from the business owner and the Sheriff’s Office today was instrumental to the success of this investigation. It’s time for all of us to double down on keeping ourselves safe!” Sheriff Stevens said.

This investigation is ongoing.

