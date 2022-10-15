Birthday Club
Sheriff's Office looking for registered sex offender

By Megan Finke
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook stating that they are currently searching for Anthony Alan Biaz Adams, a registered sex offender who has absconded from parole.

Anthony Alan Biaz Adams
Anthony Alan Biaz Adams(Provided by Lucas County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Adams led deputies on a pursuit ending in the area of Airport Highway, he then fled on foot into the woods.

Sheriff’s believe the suspect is in the area near Garden Road, N Crissey Road, Airport Highway and Albon Road.

Adams is 6′2 tall, 200lbs and has facial hair, but there is currently no clothing description.

If seen, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

