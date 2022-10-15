Birthday Club
SYLVANIA POLICE: Father arrested for the homicide of five-month-old

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Police Department arrested a man, Friday, in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby.

According to Sylvania Police, Anthony Genna ,20, was arrested for aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter Aria Genna.

The incident took place on October 12 around 9:53 a.m. Sylvania police were called to the 8200 block of Little Road for an infant who was having difficulty breathing.

According to police, officers met with Anthony upon arrival. At the time of the call, he was alone with the child.

The infant was transported to Toledo Children’s Hospital where she later died. An autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office revealed the cause of death to be Blunt Force Head Trauma.

Anthony is currently booked in Lucas County Jail.

