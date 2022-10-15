TPD: Hospital receives two walk-in patients with bullet wounds
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a potential shooting which is believed to have occurred on Fernwood Avenue and Forest Avenue early Saturday morning.
TPD believes there may have been two victims.
A local hospital received two walk-in patients with bullet wounds, who police suspect to be involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
