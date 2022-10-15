TPD: Person shot on corner of Arlington and Woodsdale
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning.
Police said one person was shot on the corner of Arlington and Woodsdale Avenue.
There is no word on the victim’s condition.
TPD has opened an investigation.
