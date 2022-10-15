Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: Person shot on corner of Arlington and Woodsdale

The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning.
The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police said one person was shot on the corner of Arlington and Woodsdale Avenue.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

TPD has opened an investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Sheriff’s office, the two suspects were allegedly spotted shoplifting from the...
Alleged Kohl’s shoplifters identified
Anthony Genna is facing an aggravated murder charge in connection to the death of his daughter,...
Sylvania Police: Father arrested for the homicide of five-month-old
Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits &...
Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station
The pursuit that ended with the suspect's vehicle crashing into two parked cars was caught on a...
Chase ends with crash into two parked vehicles whose owners slept through the ordeal
Whitmer football game shooting
BODY CAM: video shows response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium

Latest News

Upton Avenue is closed from Fairfax Road to Loxley Road.
One dead after shooting on Upton Avenue
A local hospital received two walk-in patients with bullet wounds, who police suspect to be...
TPD: Hospital receives two walk-in patients with bullet wounds
Open investigation on Fernwood Avenue
Open investigation on Fernwood Avenue
Oct. 15, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Oct. 15, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast