One dead after shooting on Upton Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting which occurred on Upton Avenue, near Marlow Road before 10:30 a.m., on Saturday morning.

Detectives told 13abc that three people were shot and one, who was an adult male, has died.

A vehicle was traveling northbound on Upton and shooting, detectives said. The make and model of the alleged vehicle has not been confirmed.

Upton Avenue is closed from Fairfax Road to Loxley Road.

This is a breaking news story so check back later for more details.

