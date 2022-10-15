WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 9

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we near the end of the regular season, area teams need wins to secure a spot in the postseason.

On the October 14th, 2022 Week 9 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp takes us to the Toledo Area Athletic Conference showdown between Ottawa Hills and Northwood.

Other key matchups include St. John’s at Findlay and Southview at Napoleon.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

Ottawa Hills at Northwood

St. John’s at Findlay

Fremont Ross at Central Catholic

Lima Senior at St. Francis

Bowling Green at Maumee

Southview at Napoleon

Lake at Rossford

Erie-Mason at Whiteford

Columbian at Perkins

Montpelier at Margaretta

Bellevue at Sandusky

Whitmer at Clay

Bowsher at Rogers

Waite at Woodward

Perrysburg at Springfield

Anthony Wayne at Northview

Wauseon at Archbold

Patrick Henry at Delta

13abc Football Friday: Week 9, segment one, Oct. 14, 2022

13abc Football Friday: Week 9, segment two, Oct. 14, 2022

13abc Football Friday: Week 9, Trifecta, Oct. 14, 2022

