WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 9

Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we near the end of the regular season, area teams need wins to secure a spot in the postseason.

On the October 14th, 2022 Week 9 edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp takes us to the Toledo Area Athletic Conference showdown between Ottawa Hills and Northwood.

Other key matchups include St. John’s at Findlay and Southview at Napoleon.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

  • Ottawa Hills at Northwood
  • St. John’s at Findlay
  • Fremont Ross at Central Catholic
  • Lima Senior at St. Francis
  • Bowling Green at Maumee
  • Southview at Napoleon
  • Lake at Rossford
  • Erie-Mason at Whiteford
  • Columbian at Perkins
  • Montpelier at Margaretta
  • Bellevue at Sandusky
  • Whitmer at Clay
  • Bowsher at Rogers
  • Waite at Woodward
  • Perrysburg at Springfield
  • Anthony Wayne at Northview
  • Wauseon at Archbold
  • Patrick Henry at Delta

13abc Football Friday: Week 9, segment one, Oct. 14, 2022

13abc Football Friday: Week 9, segment two, Oct. 14, 2022

13abc Football Friday: Week 9, Trifecta, Oct. 14, 2022

