10/15: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast

Nice Sunday, then damp, windy, and cold early next week.
10/15: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy frost possible and lows in the upper 30s. SUNDAY: Sunny early on, then increasing clouds with highs in the low to mid-60s. SUNDAY NIGHT: A shower or flurry around later on with lows in the upper 30s. MONDAY: Chilly, damp, and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Otherwise, partly sunny with some scattered showers, and some wet snowflakes may mix in, especially later in the day. EXTENDED: Occasional showers and breezy Tuesday with highs again in the mid to upper 40s; a flurry will be possible early in the day. Still breezy Wednesday with highs near 50. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a stray shower or flurry possible, especially early on. Partly sunny Thursday, highs in the mid-50s. Sunny skies for Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low 60s Friday, near 70 Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

