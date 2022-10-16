10/16: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered showers arrive towards midnight and become more numerous overnight with lows in the upper 30s. MONDAY: Damp, cold, and windy with highs in the mid-40s, but wind chills will be in the 30s all day. Occasional rain showers with a few wet snowflakes possibly mixing in, but no accumulation expected. MONDAY NIGHT: Showers tapering off with lows in the mid-30s. TUESDAY: Nearly identical to Monday with a steadier, light rain at times. Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible. EXTENDED: Partly sunny and breezy Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. A lingering shower or flurry is possible Wednesday, then we dry out for the rest of the week. Partly sunny and breezy Thursday, highs in the mid-50s. Mostly sunny Friday and starting to warm up with highs in the mid-60s, but it’ll still be a bit breezy. Lots of sunshine next weekend and very pleasant with highs in the low to mid-70s both days.

