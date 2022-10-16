Birthday Club
Crews fight apartment fire in Springfield Township

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews responded to an apartment fire in Springfield Township on Sunday, Oct. 16.

There were no injuries and the cause is unknown, according to Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office reported that no one was inside the unit where the fire started.

It is unknown how many people may be displaced or if the Red Cross will come to assist.

There was heavy smoke and there is water damage to the apartment and those surrounding it, according to the sheriff’s office.

The fire is under investigation.

