GRAPHIC: Body cam footage shows Dayton officer getting stabbed

DAYTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A Dayton Police Officer George Kloos is alive after being stabbed in the neck while attending to a man who authorities say was experiencing a mental health crisis on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Tyler Patrick, a 29-year-old, stabbed Kloos while three officers were at a domestic disturbance, in which Patrick’s mother reported.

The officers spent about 15 minutes trying to de-escalate the disturbance when Patrick pulled the knife from his pocket with his left hand and stabbed Kloos.

The other two officers acted immediately and engaged in a violent struggle with Patrick, trying to pry the pocketknife out of his hands.

Kloos was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered that the blade missed the arteries in his neck and his injuries were not life threatening.

The body camera footage has been released and shows how quickly the attack on the officer occurred.

