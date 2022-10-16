Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Humpback whale breaches surface of the water near father and son

A humpback whale made a surprise appearance during a father-son fishing trip along the Jersey Shore. (SOURCE: ZACH PILLAR)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) A father and son fishing off the coast of New Jersey got a big surprise this week when a hungry humpback whale emerged from the water in front of them.

Zach Piller and his dad were fishing for bass and tuna when suddenly the massive whale breached the surface and crashed back into the water right next to them.

The whale actually tapped their boat causing it to rock back and forth, but thankfully nobody was hurt.

Juvenile humpback whales have been spotted more frequently along the Jersey Shore in recent years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upton Avenue was closed from Fairfax Road to Loxley Road while police investigated a triple...
1 dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Upton Avenue
Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits &...
Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station
Anthony Genna is facing an aggravated murder charge in connection to the death of his daughter,...
Sylvania Police: Father arrested for the homicide of five-month-old
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
A local hospital received two walk-in patients with bullet wounds, who police suspect to be...
TPD: Hospital receives two walk-in patients with bullet wounds

Latest News

A father and son on a fishing trip were caught off guard by a humpback whale that broke the...
Father and son surprised by humpback whale while fishing
This image released by Universal Pictures shows horror character Michael Myers in a scene from...
‘Halloween Ends’ wins box office but renews streaming debate
The body camera video has been released and shows how quickly the attack on the officer occurred.
GRAPHIC: Body cam footage shows Dayton officer getting stabbed
Investigators inspect a site after shelling near an administrative building, in Donetsk, the...
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor’s office in occupied Donetsk