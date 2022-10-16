Birthday Club
Oct. 16, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast

Sunny and dry for the rest of the weekend, but Monday turns brisk, chilly and wet.
Oct. 16, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: Morning sunshine, giving way to more clouds in the evening. High 64. TONIGHT: Scattered showers becoming more numerous. A few wet flakes are possible. Low 38. MONDAY: Cold, breezy and wet. Light rain with some wet snowflakes possible through the day. Wind gusts up to 30mph, and wind chills in the 30s. High 46.

